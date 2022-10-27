A Detailed Look Into YouTube Star Jake Paul's Fighting Career

What Happened During Jake Paul’s Fights with Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley is another MMA fighter who was a former NCAA Division I collegiate wrestler for the Missouri Tigers.

Outside of fighting, he’s also an actor. He has appeared in several productions, including Straight Outta Compton, Kickboxer: Vengeance and Escape Plan 2: Hades. He’s also been cast in the fifth season of Cobra Kai.

Paul took on Woodley twice. The first time was in August of 2021, and the former UFC welterweight champion was a much more formidable opponent than Paul had ever encountered.

This fight certainly wasn’t as easy for Paul as his match with Askren. In fact, at one point, it looked like the YouTube star was going down, but he rallied and kept punching. Paul won by split decision. No knockout here, but he left the ring with a victory.

In December 2021, Paul was ready to step into the ring with Tommy Fury, but the British professional boxer backed out because of a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

Thankfully, Woodley was all too happy to take Tommy’s place. On December 18, they went head-to-head once again. The fight started off strong, with both fighters looking solid. This would be anyone’s match.

Paul hit his rival with a punch that not only sent him careening to the floor — but knocked him out cold. It happened two minutes and 12 seconds into the sixth round.