A Detailed Look Into YouTube Star Jake Paul's Fighting Career

Who Did Jake Paul Fight Next?

With his victory over AnEsonGib under his belt, Paul took on three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson in November 2020. It was on a boxing card with the biggest name in the sport: Mike Tyson! (The legend was taking on Roy Jones, Jr.)

Nate Robinson is best known for being a professional basketball player. He has played with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and more.

Nate decided to step into the boxing world after his manager, Napoleon “Polo” Kerber, met Paul at an event. The concept seemed like a solid post-basketball endeavor that would challenge him.

Paul knocked Robinson down in the first round, and two more times in the second round. He once again walked away with the win.