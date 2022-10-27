A Detailed Look Into YouTube Star Jake Paul's Fighting Career

Who Will Jake Paul Fight Next?

Next up, Paul is slated to fight UFC’s Anderson Silva, also known as “The Spider.” The match, an eight-round bout, is slated for October 29, 2022, at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

And Paul sees this as his biggest fight yet, calling his previous matches only “decent.” Anderson is a 47-year-old Brazilian MMA fighter and boxer who has previously defeated middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

He maintains the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at a whopping 2,457 days. It lasted from 2006 to 2013.

Many people affiliated with UFC (including commentator Joe Rogan along with Dana White, UFC president) have called Anderson one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

The two had a public face-off for the first time on September 12, 2022, during a Hollywood press conference. Both appeared respectful during the event, including their first stare-down.

As for Anderson, is he worried about his reputation being at risk with a possible loss to the controversial YouTube star? “Definitely not,” the Brazilian warrior told MMA Junkie.