A Detailed Look Into YouTube Star Jake Paul's Fighting Career

Why Did Jake Paul Start Boxing?

Paul started boxing after his older brother, Logan Paul, headlined a Showtime PPV (pay-per-view) fight against KSI (a.k.a. British YouTuber Olajide “JJ” Olatunji).

Not only did they face off as the main event, but their younger siblings did too as an opening act. Paul took on KSI’s brother, Deji Olatunji. Paul prevailed. This was an amateur fight that led to a professional combat sports career.

Boxing is a passion for Paul as he’s publicly said he’s not doing it for money. Instead, he keeps putting on the gloves for the love of the sport.

The YouTuber has knocked out four of his five opponents thus far. His first professional fight was with fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020. And this opponent wasn’t a novice; he had two previous matches under his belt.

YouTube star AnEsonGib’s real name is Ali Loui Al-Fakhri. His handle, AnEsonGib, is “Big Nose Na,” spelled backward. The Saudi Arabia born influencer is known for his FIFA content on the platform that he has been contributing to since 2012.

Paul was a powerhouse against AnEsonGib, scoring three knockdowns with powerful shots. In the end, the fight was ended by a referee who handed Paul a TKO win during this part of the Miami boxing card.