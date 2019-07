December 2018

Jamil asserted that Blake was “fine” and “mine” in a sweet Instagram post, where the duo were captured sweetly looking into each other’s eyes while dressed in formal attire. The actress later updated the photo’s caption to indicate that she was not in “a wedding dress” after fans began to speculate whether the couple tied the knot. She noted the large white item in the snap blocking her dress was “a big feather fan.”