‘I Haven’t Done Anything Wrong’

Days after McNally rescinded the ban, Corden addressed the incident in a previously scheduled interview with the Times that occurred on October 20 (and was published that same day). In the opening of the piece, reporter Dave Itzkoff noted that he and Corden observed a woman at another table complaining about her eggs. “Happens every day. It’s happening in 55,000 restaurants as we speak. It’s always about eggs,” Corden quipped. “Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It’s insane.”

Corden went on to say: “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So, why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”