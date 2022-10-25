McNally Seemingly Bans Corden for a 2nd Time

After the Times interview, McNally seemingly reinstated Corden’s ban from Balthazar. “I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down,” the Morandi owner wrote on October 21. “Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done ‘anything wrong, on any level,’ was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it. Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did. They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did. I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean.”

Three days later, McNally claimed that a flight attendant mentioned the Corden drama while serving him on a plane. “Ten minutes before landing, she leaned into me conspiratorially and whispered, ‘I never cared for James Corden either,'” he wrote via Instagram on October 24.