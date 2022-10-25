The Initial Allegations

The drama began on October 17 when McNally claimed that Corden was “abusive” to his Balthazar staff on two separate occasions in 2022. During a June visit, the Into the Woods star allegedly found a hair in his dish and showed it to a manager. “Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: ‘Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that,'” McNally claimed in his post.

The second visit allegedly occurred on October 9 and involved the egg yolk omelette. “The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad,” McNally claimed. “That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'” The manager then offered Corden and his wife free champagne “to smooth things out.”