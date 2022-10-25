The Monologue Apology

Hours after McNally’s flight attendant post, Corden publicly apologized for the incident during his monologue on The Late Late Show. “Things are going to get written about me, never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto,” the Gavin & Stacey alum said. “But as my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, ‘Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.’”

Corden claimed that his wife has a food allergy and was served an item she’s allergic to three times. “As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made — I made a sarcastic, rude comment, right? About cooking it myself, and it is a comment I deeply regret, right,” the comedian explained. “I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years.”

The Begin Again star added that he “didn’t shout or scream” or “call anyone names or use derogatory language,” but he acknowledged that he was “rude” to the server. “I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right? But the truth is like I have — I made a rude comment and it was wrong, and it was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server,” Corden said. “I understand everybody getting upset and I accept — I accept everybody’s opinion. I also hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I’ve ever upset anybody ever — it was never my intention. It just wasn’t. And I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I’m allowed in again one day, so when I’m back in New York I can go there, and apologize in person, which is something I will absolutely do.”