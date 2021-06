4. Her Name Comes From Her Father’s Interest in Windsurfing

While her moniker is quite unique, it has a special meaning to her parents. Her father revealed the meaning of Alizee’s name to the Daily Mail in October 2019, explaining, “My daughter is named after my first love, which is wind-surfing, and the Alize wind that fills the sails.”

Alizé in French roughly translates to “trade winds.”