5. She Mistook Her Future Husband for a Waiter When They First Met

Middleton’s dog Ella was responsible for introducing the couple at the U.K.’s South Kensington Club, but it turns out that the European woman wasn’t interested in the entrepreneur at first. “Alizee thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention,” Middleton told The Telegraph in March 2021.