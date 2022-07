Matilda Lowther

Bower was on and off with the model from 2014 to 2017. They first hooked up after working together on Burberry’s Brit-tastic campaign in March 2014. The Six Days of Sistine actor and the England native had a short break in 2015 — at which time Bower reportedly went back to Collins — before reconnecting in spring of 2016. They broke up for good in November 2017.