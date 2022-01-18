A Battle With Lynne

Jamie Lynn claimed that one fight with Lynne got so intense that her mother hit her with a purse. “She was angry and yelling at me, but when that didn’t yield the desired effect, she started hitting me with a large beaded purse that had, among other things, a camera inside,” Jamie Lynn wrote. “She repeatedly swung the bag and landed several blows on my shoulders before she stopped.”

When she came to work the next day, the Zoey 101 makeup artist noticed that she had “some scratches” on her neck and shoulders, but Jamie Lynn didn’t tell him what happened.