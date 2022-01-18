Britney’s Transformation

During a period where she lived with Britney and Lynne, Jamie Lynn said she began to notice that her sister was having “a difficult time” after her split from Federline, 43. “My normally sweet and free-spirited sister continued to morph into someone else — who was disturbed and paranoid at times,” she wrote. “Sometimes she would lash out for no apparent reason or ignore me. Invariably, Britney would feel bad and later apologize.”

Later on, Jamie Lynn detailed the alleged knife incident, which she claims occurred after Britney’s brief marriage to Jason Alexander. “Britney continued to act erratically, and all I wanted was her interest and approval. I wanted my sister back,” she wrote. “But instead, I saw the depth of her difficulty. She was paranoid and erratic. One time, she said to me, ‘Baby, I’m scared,’ and took a large knife from the kitchen, pulled me along to my room, and she locked us both inside. She put the knife in the bedside table drawer and simply repeated, ‘I’m scared.’ She needed me to sleep beside her.”