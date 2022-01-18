Her Relationship With Her Dad

After Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002, Jamie Lynn’s relationship with her father suffered, in part because of his battle with alcoholism. “I always wanted to have Dad in my life, but never knowing if he was drinking caused me profound anxiety. Much of that anxiety was a result of Momma not doing what she should have done to protect me when he was on a bender,” she wrote. “Daddy’s behavior and Momma’s enabling denied me essential moments of my life. We stopped communicating, and yet, and much to my dismay, he would show up in our apartment in California or on set.”