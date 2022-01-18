Her Role in the Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn reiterated her claim that she wanted nothing to do with her sister’s conservatorship, which lasted from 2008 to 2021. When Britney established her will, however, she asked Jamie Lynn to serve as a trustee for her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

“After several months and careful consideration, I decided to remove myself from that role, citing that the developing issues could potentially create a conflict,” Jamie Lynn claimed. “My role was to remain impartial and simply be a sister and aunt. I have never participated in the conservatorship as my sister’s personal representative or her financial conservator.”