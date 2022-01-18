How Britney’s Fame Affected the Family

Jamie Lynn, who was 7 when Britney’s first album debuted, implied that her parents put the needs of her sister’s career first at all times. “I was taught to defer to Britney or behave in a way that made things easier for her. Momma said stuff like, ‘Come on, Jamie Lynn, we don’t want to upset your sister,'” the Louisiana native wrote. “It could be something as simple as ‘Let Britney do that first,’ or ‘If it’s good for your sister, it’s good for all of us.’ What complicated things even more was that Momma reveled in the attention that came with being Britney’s mother.”