News

Jamie Lynn Spears Clears the Air Amid Rumors Britney Pays for Her Condo in Florida: ‘Stop Reaching’

By
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Stop Reaching Amid Rumors Britney Spears Bought Her Condo 5
 Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram
9
7 / 9
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Personal Touch

A note from the hotel’s employees welcomed the Spears-Watson family, wishing them a peaceful stay.

Back to top