Britney’s Response to the Hate Jamie Lynn Has Received

Jamie Lynn claimed that she told Britney about the threats she and her daughters — Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3 — have gotten due to the “Gimme More” singer’s social media posts about her family. Although Jamie Lynn alleged that Britney told her the conservatorship drama was not her fault, she also claimed that Britney said “she never talks about my kids so what the f–k am I talking about?” adding, “I don’t think she cares.”