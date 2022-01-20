Jamie Lynn Denies She Was Ever Involved in the Conservatorship

The author clarified that she never had a role in Britney’s conservatorship, despite being asked to handle a trust for her sister’s sons, Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

“My sister asked me to oversee a trust if something were to happen to her,” Jamie Lynn explained. “Now, when I was approached by her team of lawyers or whatever and they were like, ‘Well, you have to get a lawyer and do that.’ … I did not even follow through with these steps to be a trustee over that will or anything. And that never even had anything to do with the conservatorship.”

In the follow-up from Tuesday, Jamie Lynn added that her trepidation about Britney’s legal team also swayed her. “I didn’t really think she was being represented properly by her lawyer, and then also everything she did at that time was under the conservatorship,” she said. “It didn’t matter what kind of legal thing was done, so that would mean by me signing something like that, I am doing something under a conservatorship that I don’t necessarily trust. So I didn’t wanna sign anything that connected me to the conservatorship. … It was still under the umbrella of the conservatorship. Everything was.”