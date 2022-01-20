Jamie Lynn Suggested Britney Move to End Her Conservatorship

The former Nickelodeon star claimed that she offered to help Britney multiple times when she learned that the Grammy winner wanted to end her conservatorship. (Britney was officially freed in November 2021.)

“I gave her the number of judges. I talked to her lawyer on the phone, which blew up in my face and everybody turned against me. Because I guess maybe that lawyer wasn’t gonna get a paycheck if he didn’t have a job,” she alleged. “I spoke with her lawyer and I told him a lot of s–t, and it went nowhere.”

Jamie Lynn also claimed she told Britney she could come live with her in Louisiana. “I do know some judges and we did have some stuff looked into, and we told my sister many times [that] all she had to do was go live out of state for six months and the conservatorship will be absolved because she’ll take residence in another state,” she said, noting that she understood that to be the case at the time.