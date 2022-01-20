Jamie Lynn’s Receipts

The country singer shared screenshots of lengthy text messages she sent to Britney in November 2020 warning her about her lawyer’s interests. Jamie Lynn told Britney that her attorney was preoccupied by fame and speculated that she should not trust him. Jamie Lynn believed that she might have been blocked by Britney at the time, so she sent the same messages to her now-fiancé, Sam Asghari. She allegedly never heard back from either of them.

“I am sick of seeing this whole thing just keep going in circles, so I figured I should see what I could do to help,” Jamie Lynn wrote at the time. “I have no reason to send this to you, other [than] I love you, and I’m trying to be helpful. I’m here if you need anything.”