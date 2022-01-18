How Britney’s Split From Justin Affected the Family

Jamie Lynn referred to Britney’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake fondly in her book and on “Call Her Daddy,” calling the musician a father figure, noting he gave “thoughtful” Christmas gifts and explaining that Britney and Justin’s relationship was the first healthy romance she’d seen as a kid.

“I was so sad,” Jamie Lynn said of their 2002 breakup, adding that Britney and Justin’s relationship “was probably the best time in my whole family’s life.”

When asked why the former couple split, she responded, “I truly do not know, but I just think about it this way. Imagine you’re in high school, except you’ve got all the money and fame in the world. Could you imagine if you talk to another girl, text another girl, could you imagine if you were, like, criminalized for that whole thing, like, how dare you?”