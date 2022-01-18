Jamie Lynn Felt She Didn’t Matter Because of Britney’s Success

The “I Got the Boy” songwriter’s insecurities about her role in her family began shortly after she was born as she claimed her parents didn’t plan to have a third child. Jamie Lynn cites her name simply being a combination of her mom and dad’s first names — with the spelling of Lynne being different — as an indication that she wasn’t important.

Jamie Lynn began to cry, however, as she denied being envious of Britney’s success.

“Like, what do you mean, ‘jealous’? I got to experience watching a woman take over the f—king world. How can I be jealous of that?” she said. “Just because I’m her sister, I’m somehow now being looped into something. I worked really hard as I got older to create my own life.”