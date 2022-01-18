Jamie Lynn Recalls Seeing the Photos of Britney’s Shaved Head

According to Jamie Lynn, she was staying at a friend’s house when Britney made headlines for shaving her head in 2007. She recalled one of her pals showing her the photo on the internet and kids at her school making fun of her and her family.

“I don’t remember talking [to my parents] about it,” Jamie Lynn said as she began to cry. “My mom was out of town. I don’t even know what I said. I guess I just kind of acted like it wasn’t that big of a deal, but it was a huge deal.”