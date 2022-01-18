Jamie Lynn’s Physical Fight With Mom Lynne

The Sweet Magnolias actress claimed her mother, Lynne Spears, once “snapped” and attacked her with a heavy purse that had a camera in it.

“I was a particularly exceptional a—hole to my mother a lot and I do regret a lot of things that I probably could have done better. … That’s very unlike my mom. … I told her I’m sharing that [in the book],” Jamie Lynn said as Cooper pointed out that she still didn’t deserve to be hit. She also revealed that the book claims Jamie Lynn’s makeup artist saw the bruises.

Jamie Lynn added that she and her mother worked through their issues. “My family has been through some dumba—s s—t. My mom, I don’t want people to go after her,” she said.