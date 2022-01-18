Money Issues

Throughout the interview, Cooper questioned Jamie Lynn about how money was handled in the Spears family. Jamie Lynn recalled Britney once offering to buy Lynne a house if she got a divorce from Jamie. Lynne took the deal, with the pair splitting in 2002, but according to Jamie Lynn, her father still showed up at the house whenever he wanted to and nothing really changed. Jamie Lynn also noted that she was given $500 biweekly as an allowance while she was working on Zoey 101, explaining that she also paid for the apartments she and her mother stayed in while she was shooting the series. When it came to the OK! Magazine exclusive that announced Jamie Lynn was pregnant at 16, she didn’t divulge the number but did clarify that she got to keep the money and put it toward raising her daughter Maddie, who was born in 2008.