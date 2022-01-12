Britney’s Anger About the 2017 Tribute

In July 2021, the “Lucky” singer took to Instagram to slam a 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards tribute to her.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!” she wrote, in part, at the time. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply,” she wrote. “This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try!”

When questioned about the diss, Jamie Lynn said they discussed the issue. “It was somewhat confusing to me about that, and I actually have spoken to her about that,” she said. “I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she’s done. … I have cleared up with the fact that I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don’t know why that bothers her.”