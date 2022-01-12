Her Pregnancy Felt Like Another Problem Amid Britney’s Issues

When Jamie Lynn got pregnant with daughter Maddie, who was born in 2008, she felt she was just another publicity disaster. “The entire Spears team was caught up in my sister’s PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make the issue disappear,” Chang read from the book.

Jamie Lynn added, “I think that the easy thing for them would’ve been, like, ‘Let’s just get this over with and you go back to being the perfect little sister because that’s your role.'”

She started to cry as she recalled the confrontation. “I just, like, thank god that I stood up for myself and said exactly what I wanted,” she said.