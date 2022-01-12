Her Role in Britney’s Finances

The only time Jamie Lynn was officially involved in the conservatorship was when she was the trustee of “SJB Revocable Trust,” a trust fund to provide for her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. Her father and then-co-conservator Andrew Wallet signed off on in 2018. Jamie Lynn resigned from the position in November 2020, three months after her role was made public in court documents.

“My sister asked me with her trust and will, if I would be the person who assured that her boys got what they needed, whether she’s in a conservatorship or not,” Jamie Lynn said in her January 12 interview. “That was a very normal thing, I thought. Once I realized that, ‘You know what? She’s in a conservatorship,’ I felt like I just didn’t want to be a part of [it] until she was out of the conservatorship. There was no, like, me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was [the case], that was a misunderstanding. Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.”