She Didn’t Understand the Conservatorship

“When it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening nor was I focused on that,” Jamie Lynn said. “I was focused on that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

However, she says she “was happy” when a judge ended the adult guardianship in late 2021.