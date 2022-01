She Shares Britney’s Distrust of Dad Jamie

Chang read an excerpt from Things I Shouldn’t Have Said about dad Jamie. “He spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking always caused me periods of torment and sorrow,” the anchor read.

In the interview, Jamie Lynn added that Jamie’s drinking “created a lot of anxiety.” She continued, “It was like, could I trust you? Are you drinking? Are you not? It was something that no kid should have to question.”