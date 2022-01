She Still Loves Britney

“That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that,” Jamie Lynn said. “So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Chang added that Jamie Lynn “went on to describe [the sisterly dynamic] as often trying to protect her sister to her own detriment, never really getting a chance to speak up for herself.”