She Tried to Help End the Conservatorship

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” Jamie Lynn claimed.

When asked if she didn’t agree with the conservatorship, Jamie Lynn said her input was more about wanting Britney to have a say.

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship,” she said. “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard, so if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did. I set that up. I even spoke to her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without — you know, she has to walk through the door.”