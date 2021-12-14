Jana Duggar Charged With Child Endangerment: Everything to Know

Jana’s Story

It’s not public knowledge whose children Jana was babysitting when one of the kids “wandered” outside alone. According to the former reality star, police “recognized [the situation] was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

She explained: “It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”