Jana Duggar Charged With Child Endangerment: Everything to Know

The Family’s Defense

Several of Jana’s family members have come to her defense, including her sister Jessa Duggar, who said her sibling made an “innocent mistake.”

“She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could’ve happened to anyone,” Jessa, who has four kids, wrote via Instagram Stories in December 2021. “She’s without question one of the most amazing women I know and I’d trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor — give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives.”

Her cousin Amy King (née Duggar) also showed support. “I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong,” she wrote in December 2021 via Instagram. “This couldn’t have been intentional. Thank God the child was OK and found! I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.”