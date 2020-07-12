Feeling the Pressure

The Arkansas native opened up about being single while her siblings find love and get married during an October 2019 episode of Counting On. “There can be that pressure, I guess. Everyone’s always giving their suggestions,” Jana said. “Some will pressure in some ways, I’m like, ‘Y’all when the time comes.’” She explained that if she was “sitting here waiting to get married, I think that would be more depressing but instead, I really look at this as, OK what are other things that I could be doing right now that maybe I can’t do later? I’ve really enjoyed the different opportunities that I’ve had [like] travel; even still being able to travel with my family that maybe my married siblings can’t do.”