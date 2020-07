On His Way?

In August 2019, an Instagram user commented on a photo of Jana, writing, “Would love to see you finding your handsome prince.” the 19 Kids and Counting alum responded to the user and joked about the slow pace her prince is moving. “Maybe he’s riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse,” Jana replied. “Still searching for Mr. Right. In the words of Michael Bublé, ‘Just haven’t met [him] yet!’”