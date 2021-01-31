Exclusive

Jana Kramer: Inside a Day in My Life

By
Jana Kramer A Day in My Life
 Courtesy Jana Kramer
6
5 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

7 p.m.

Before saying goodnight to the kids, Kramer and Caussin bond with the tots over book time and prayers.

Back to top