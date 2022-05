May 2022

Schinelli alleged to Us that the OTH alum had slept with her former DWTS costar, Gleb Savchenko while he was married to ex-wife Elena Samodanova.

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb,” he alleged at the time. “She justified it saying, ‘We were legally separated.’”