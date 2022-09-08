October 2021

Following Cutler and Kramer’s string of dates, a source revealed to Us that “things seemed to fizzle out between them.” Moreover, an additional insider noted that Cutler’s ex, Cavallari, played a part in Cutler’s idea to pull the plug.

“The real reason [they broke up] is because he didn’t succeed at making Kristin jealous. He took Jana to the most public places for their dates, knowing they would be photographed together and would get attention from being out in Nashville, but it never worked.”