Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Get Honest About Cheating, Regaining Trust and More in New Book

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016 Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Get Honest About Cheating and Regaining Trust and More in New Book
Communication

One secret to their successful relationship? Communication. In fact, the duo has nightly check-ins called FANOS, which stands for feelings, affirmations, needs, own and sobriety.

“They provide a neutral ground for us to discuss whatever may be going on,” the pair wrote. “We’re able to set aside feelings of defensiveness and listen from a supportive, loving place. Doing them has helped us be in real time more than we ever thought we were capable of.”

The Good Fight is available now.

