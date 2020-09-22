‘Dancing With the Stars’ Flings

While competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2016, Kramer was briefly separated from Caussin and had some “flings and flirts,” something she wasn’t sure she wanted to mention in the book. “I never truly thought I did anything wrong. Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn’t want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too,” she wrote, before adding that being on the ABC competition series “prolonged our suffering and delayed our healing.”