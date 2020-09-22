Fear of Being Alone

Both Caussin and Kramer opened up about their childhoods and their parent’s relationships, which affected them both. Kramer’s father began a new family after he and her mother’s split, causing the singer to “constantly want validation from men” throughout her life.

Meanwhile, the athlete shut down at 16 after getting his heartbroken. “I’ve dated only a few women in my life. Most of my relationships can be more described as ‘talking to,’ which essentially means we were sleeping together but I never committed enough to get my feelings involved,” he wrote. “And when I did commit, I inevitably cheated. I couldn’t be alone.”