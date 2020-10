Losing Himself

After marrying Kramer shortly after leaving the NFL, Caussin went from being known as an athlete to being known as the crooner’s husband, something that caused him to lose his “sense of self and identity” overall. The Virginia native explained that while many pro athletes have a hard time adjusting, he said there was an “added layer” since Kramer is famous. “Now, I loved and still love being Jana’s husband, but early in the relationship I had no idea who I was anymore.”