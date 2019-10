Dedicated to Her Daughter

Kramer revealed why she worked through her issues with Caussin in a candid June 2017 episode of her Whine Down podcast. “I stayed in the beginning for Jolie so that I could say to my daughter, ‘I tried everything to keep this family together.’ Now, I’m not sacrificing my happiness,” she noted. “If I was miserable, I would not still be in a relationship with my husband. But we’ve continued to grow.”