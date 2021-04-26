How Far They’ve Come

Kramer and Caussin reflected on his sex addiction recovery on the 4-year anniversary of “discovery day,” the day she first learned about his infidelities.

“It was a life-changing, really bad day, obviously, for both of us, but we were able to lean into each other and connect over it and have gratitude for where we are at now compared to four years ago,” Caussin said via Instagram Stories in July 2020.

Kramer added, “Holy hell was 4 years ago the worst day of both of our lives and damn did our world literally explode. But last night was the first time on this day that we were closer than ever. Sure, there were some tears but the connection was stronger than it’s ever been. I’m so thankful for the way Mike leaned in with empathy. That makes all the difference.”