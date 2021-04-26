Pics

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin: A Timeline of Their Relationship Highs and Lows

By
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Are Working Out the ‘Logistics’ Amid Divorce: ‘It’s a Lot to Process’
Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer. David Buchan/Shutterstock; Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
27
27 / 27
podcast

Reason for the Split

After the news of their split broke, a source told Us that Kramer discovered Caussin cheated again.

“Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” one source said, adding that she “uncovered a recent infidelity” that she couldn’t recover from.

Another source added, “This time she’s said it’s over for good. She wouldn’t have filed for divorce if she wasn’t serious about it.”

While she’s “heartbroken” over the situation, per the second source, she wants to keep things “amicable” for the kids.

Caussin, for his part, has yet to publicly comment.

Back to top