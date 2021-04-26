Reason for the Split

After the news of their split broke, a source told Us that Kramer discovered Caussin cheated again.

“Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” one source said, adding that she “uncovered a recent infidelity” that she couldn’t recover from.

Another source added, “This time she’s said it’s over for good. She wouldn’t have filed for divorce if she wasn’t serious about it.”

While she’s “heartbroken” over the situation, per the second source, she wants to keep things “amicable” for the kids.

Caussin, for his part, has yet to publicly comment.