Social Media Switch Up

The country singer sparked speculation in late December 2019 that she and her husband of four years were on the rocks. The speculation began when Kramer posted a solo shot on Instagram with the caption, “2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end…and for now, all I have to say is…Time heals all wounds.” The One Tree Hill alum further sparked split rumors after removing “wife” from her Instagram bio and taking Caussin’s name out of the title of their podcast. She later added her husband’s name back into the podcast title and put “wife” back in her bio.