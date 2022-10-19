How They’re Doing Now

Kramer said that she and her ex have had “a few” family dinners, but she’s not ready to establish a once-a-month routine. “Some of them have been great, and others I’m like, ‘That doesn’t feel good,'” she explained. “It makes me sad when I [leave] because I’m going home and my kids are [with their dad].” She also teared up while talking about how the children will spend Christmas Day at their father’s house. “That one’s gonna hurt,” she said. “That’s when I get like, ‘That’s not fair. You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family.'”